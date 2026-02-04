Will Look For More Opportunities In Export Markets | Budget Signals Policy Continuity | Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd said it will try to absorb rising input costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimisation, adding that any vehicle price hike will be a last resort and only undertaken if unavoidable. The automaker is also closely tracking commodity trends, including the recent softening in palladium prices, before taking any call on pricing. On exports, Hyundai said India continues to be a strong manufacturing and export hub, with overseas shipments growing around 18% so far this fiscal well above its initial 7–8% guidance. The company expects export momentum to sustain as more models from its global portfolio are introduced, including the new Venue, which is being produced exclusively in India, opening up fresh opportunities across international markets.