Yezdi Aims To Double Sales This Fiscal Year, Says Co-founder To Business Today

Yezdi has unveiled its latest Roadster model in India, with prices starting at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in five distinct colours, the top-tier Shadow Black version is priced at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). While the bike maintains its signature Roadster silhouette, featuring a round headlamp, teardrop fuel tank, slim fenders, and sleek taillight. it also incorporates several cosmetic upgrades. Built on a steel frame, it comes with optional custom kits that include a hydroformed handlebar and a removable pillion seat, among other features. In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Jawa Yezdi, reveals the brand’s ambition to double its sales volume this financial year, riding on strong economic momentum. He also shares insights into the Roadster’s intended customer base and how it differentiates itself from rivals in the segment. Will the Yezdi be able to justify its heritage element along with the modern touch for today's youngsters? Watch this Interview for more.