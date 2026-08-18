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Can India Become The Factory To The World? Romal Shetty On India’s Manufacturing Power

Can India Become The Factory To The World? Romal Shetty On India’s Manufacturing Power

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 1:02 PM IST

India’s manufacturing sector is at a crucial inflection point. In a landmark Business Today-Deloitte India study, more than 5,000 listed and unlisted companies were analysed, with around 700 manufacturers ranked across large and emerging players. In this conversation, Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia and Member of Deloitte’s Global Executive Committee, explains how India can move beyond assembly-led growth towards deeper domestic value addition, stronger supply chains and globally competitive manufacturing. He also discusses the role of R&D, technology, MSMEs, geopolitics, PLI schemes, cost competitiveness and the sectors that could create India’s next generation of global manufacturing companies

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