CII Chief Rajiv Memani Hails PLI Push, Calls For Fixes In Lagging Sectors And State-Level Reforms

Rajiv Memani, President of CII and Chairman & CEO of EY India, outlines key domestic reforms needed to strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem. He praises recent government steps like the launch of R&D and ELI schemes and the creation of a Manufacturing Commission and High-Powered Ease of Doing Business Committee. Memani emphasizes revamping underperforming PLI schemes, reducing factor costs (land, energy, logistics), and improving land availability. He calls for faster environmental clearances, stronger MSME support, and proposes creating a sovereign wealth fund from disinvestment proceeds to boost supply chain resilience. These, he says, are crucial for India to scale up globally competitive manufacturing.