Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
easynomics
CII Chief Rajiv Memani Hails PLI Push, Calls For Fixes In Lagging Sectors And State-Level Reforms

CII Chief Rajiv Memani Hails PLI Push, Calls For Fixes In Lagging Sectors And State-Level Reforms

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

Rajiv Memani, President of CII and Chairman & CEO of EY India, outlines key domestic reforms needed to strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem. He praises recent government steps like the launch of R&D and ELI schemes and the creation of a Manufacturing Commission and High-Powered Ease of Doing Business Committee. Memani emphasizes revamping underperforming PLI schemes, reducing factor costs (land, energy, logistics), and improving land availability. He calls for faster environmental clearances, stronger MSME support, and proposes creating a sovereign wealth fund from disinvestment proceeds to boost supply chain resilience. These, he says, are crucial for India to scale up globally competitive manufacturing.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended