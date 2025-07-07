CII Chief Rajiv Memani: Industry Hopeful Of Balanced, Strategic India-U.S. Trade Deal

In this exclusive interview, Rajiv Memani, President of CII and Chairman & CEO of EY India, shares his perspective on India's ongoing trade talks with the United States. Emphasizing the government's consultative and detailed approach, Memani expresses industry optimism—provided national interests are safeguarded. He highlights two key aspects: the need to address high retaliatory tariffs that hurt India’s export competitiveness, and the broader strategic value of a trade deal with the U.S. He cautions that while timelines remain uncertain, a phased agreement—with scope for further negotiation—offers a practical path toward strengthening bilateral economic alignment and global trade positioning.