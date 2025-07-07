Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
easynomics
CII Chief Rajiv Memani: Industry Hopeful Of Balanced, Strategic India-U.S. Trade Deal

CII Chief Rajiv Memani: Industry Hopeful Of Balanced, Strategic India-U.S. Trade Deal

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2025, 8:56 PM IST

In this exclusive interview, Rajiv Memani, President of CII and Chairman & CEO of EY India, shares his perspective on India's ongoing trade talks with the United States. Emphasizing the government's consultative and detailed approach, Memani expresses industry optimism—provided national interests are safeguarded. He highlights two key aspects: the need to address high retaliatory tariffs that hurt India’s export competitiveness, and the broader strategic value of a trade deal with the U.S. He cautions that while timelines remain uncertain, a phased agreement—with scope for further negotiation—offers a practical path toward strengthening bilateral economic alignment and global trade positioning.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended