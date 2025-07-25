Dr Mukesh Aghi On ‘Red Lines’ India Has Drawn & How Deal May Have Stalled On Trump’s Desk

In an exclusive chat with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi, Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, reveals that the long-awaited India-US trade deal is sitting on President Trump’s desk. With India having signed a free trade deal with the United Kingdom, and reportedly having made strategic offers to the United States, all eyes are now on the White House. Aghi emphasises the deal could boost India’s GDP by 1% and transform bilateral trade into a trillion-dollar powerhouse. But with Trump eyeing headlines and investment promises, will India’s cautious yet calculated approach seal the deal? Watch this deep dive into one of the world’s most crucial pending trade agreements.