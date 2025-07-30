Dubai Gets A Slice Of IIM Ahmedabad: Here’s What You Need To Know

In this special episode of Easynomics on Business Today TV, Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi speaks with Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIM Ahmedabad, about a milestone in Indian management education—the launch of IIM Ahmedabad’s first international campus in Dubai this September. Professor Bhasker shares why Dubai was chosen, the strategic focus on executive education, and how the new campus positions IIMA as a bridge to the Global South. The conversation delves into case-based pedagogy, AI-driven immersive learning, growing classroom diversity, and the institute’s response to a rapidly changing global business landscape. From fee structures and student intake to future expansion plans, this in-depth discussion offers rare insight into how India’s premier B-school is going global while staying true to its core mission of impact-led leadership.