Exclusive | Adar Poonawalla On Vaccines, Real Estate, NBFCs And Bollywood

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla sat down with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, to share his vision for vaccine innovation, the future of India’s pharmaceutical industry, and his expanding business interests. He discusses the upcoming rollout of vaccines for dengue and chikungunya, shedding light on both the scientific promise and regulatory hurdles. Poonawalla called for policy reforms and a sustainable pricing framework that balances public health needs with private sector innovation. Venturing beyond healthcare, he reveals ambitious plans in real estate, financial services, and Bollywood—viewing India’s storytelling capabilities as a powerful global soft power tool. He also raises concern over the lack of risk capital for Indian entrepreneurs compared to international peers, urging for a more supportive investment climate. Poonawalla outlines Serum’s intent to remain privately held, even as he prepares a $1 billion capital raise to scale his NBFC business. Emphasizing policy stability and long-term vision, he underscores the role of entrepreneurship in positioning India as a global manufacturing and innovation powerhouse.