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EXCLUSIVE | MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg On 7.8% GDP | Rejects Data Manipulation Claims

EXCLUSIVE | MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg On 7.8% GDP | Rejects Data Manipulation Claims

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 5:21 PM IST

Watch Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, in an exclusive conversation with Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, as they discuss India’s latest GDP growth data, the strength of the economy, key sectoral trends, data methodology, revisions and the broader economic outlook. Garg addresses questions around the robustness of the 7.8% Q1 FY27 growth estimate, explains the factors driving growth and responds to concerns over GDP data and revisions. Catch the key insights from this important conversation on India’s economic performance and outlook.

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