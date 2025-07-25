Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
easynomics
Explained | India–UK FTA Signed | What Does This Landmark Deal Mean For Trade & Industry?

Explained | India–UK FTA Signed | What Does This Landmark Deal Mean For Trade & Industry?

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at Chequers Estate, witnessed by PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer. Projected to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually, the deal grants duty-free access to nearly all Indian exports. Key sectors like agriculture, electronics, and gems are expected to benefit, with Indian farmers gaining access to the UK’s $37.5 billion agri-market. PM Modi hailed new-age tech collaborations, while Starmer termed it the UK’s most significant trade pact since Brexit.

 

Watch Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, in conversation with Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Co-Chair, India–UK CEO Forum, and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII — on what the India–UK FTA means for business, investment, and growth.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended