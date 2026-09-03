Exposing The GDP Controversy: Why Subhash Garg's Math Is Flawed

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg recently sparked a massive debate by claiming India’s GDP growth was drastically lower than reported, pointing to a mere 2.6% growth rate. But is there a fatal flaw in his math? In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, MoSPI Secretary, Dr. Saurabh Garg breaks down the complexities of GDP base year revisions and explains why comparing the old data series to the new one is like comparing apples to oranges. Discover the three critical reasons why economies must update their base years - from shifting consumer habits like iPhones to structural upgrades like GST and Digital India. Watch to understand the real story behind India's economic data, the international standards we follow, and why these controversial claims simply do not add up.