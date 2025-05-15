I Am More Positive On India, China Is Still A Question Mark: Mark Mobius

Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today In an exclusive conversation with veteran investor Mark Mobius, Chairman, Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund, key global and India-specific market insights come to the fore amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty. On the U.S.-China front, Mobius warns that the trade war "isn’t over, it’s just a ceasefire," adding that non-tariff barriers remain a major concern. He sees recession risk in the U.S. falling sharply, supported by increased domestic output and Trump’s pharma push helping contain inflation. Mobius is optimistic about the next 3–4 months globally, expecting markets to stabilize and investor confidence to return. He predicts a stronger dollar ahead, driven by market trust in the U.S. economy. On emerging markets, Mobius places India at the top of his list, saying “India tops list for EM investments,” but warns that India must "cut red tape to gain from trade shift.” The investor also highlights that 60% of his fund remains in cash, awaiting a green signal for India, while Vietnam, Taiwan, and Korea remain top picks. As India negotiates trade deals with the U.S., Mobius believes these agreements could open up greater economic opportunities, especially for sectors like pharma and autos.