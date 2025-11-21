IIM Ahmedabad Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker On Innovation In Management Education, AI & Expansion

As one of the world’s most respected business schools, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) continues to shape leaders who navigate complexity with clarity. In an era of rapid technological change, global realignments, and shifting student aspirations, Business Today’s Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi speaks exclusively with Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIM Ahmedabad, on the evolving landscape of management education, technological transformation, and the institute’s global vision for the future.