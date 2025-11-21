Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
easynomics
IIM Ahmedabad Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker On Innovation In Management Education, AI & Expansion

IIM Ahmedabad Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker On Innovation In Management Education, AI & Expansion

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 21, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 21, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

 

As one of the world’s most respected business schools, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) continues to shape leaders who navigate complexity with clarity. In an era of rapid technological change, global realignments, and shifting student aspirations, Business Today’s Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi speaks exclusively with Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIM Ahmedabad, on the evolving landscape of management education, technological transformation, and the institute’s global vision for the future.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended