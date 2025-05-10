IMF Clears PKR 68,000-Cr Loan, Pulls Pakistan Out Of Financial Trouble Even As It Attacks India

In this conversation, R. Gopalan, Former Secretary, Economic Affairs, joins Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today TV, to decode the IMF’s recent approval of $2.4 billion in total support to Pakistan, a move that has sparked strong objections from India. While headlines highlight a $1 billion disbursement, the real figure includes $2 billion from an existing $7 billion bailout and $1.4 billion under a new climate resilience loan. The timing of the IMF’s decision—coming just days after a terror attack in Kashmir and amid escalating military hostilities—has raised eyebrows in New Delhi. India cautioned that even conditional aid might be diverted to fund state-sponsored terrorism, urging the Fund to apply stricter safeguards. Gopalan explains that although India raised red flags, it lacks sufficient voting power within the IMF to block such decisions. He urges India to push for more rigorous enforcement of conditionalities and to work diplomatically for institutional reforms that better represent emerging economies.