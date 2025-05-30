Business Today
India Q4 GDP LIVE | FY 2024-25 Growth Numbers With Top Economists

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • May 30, 2025,
  • Updated May 30, 2025, 6:09 PM IST

Join us LIVE for India’s Q4 and full year 2024-25 GDP numbers. Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi breaks down the details with an expert panel comprising Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte; Indranil Pan, Chief Economist, YES Bank and veteran economist Sunil Sinha. Will India retain its fastest-growing major economy tag? What sectors drove growth, and what does this mean for RBI’s rate outlook and the Modi government's economic roadmap? Don’t miss this sharp, real-time analysis on what the numbers mean for business, policy, markets, and you.

