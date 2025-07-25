India-UK FTA Signed | NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan On Market Impact & Strategic Gains

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), expected to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually and open new opportunities across key sectors. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), shares insights on what this deal means for capital markets, investor sentiment, and long-term strategic gains. He also weighs in on how improved trade ties could impact foreign investment flows and India’s role in global financial markets. Watch the full conversation on the India–UK FTA’s implications for the economy and exchanges.