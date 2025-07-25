Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
easynomics
India-UK FTA Signed | NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan On Market Impact & Strategic Gains

India-UK FTA Signed | NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan On Market Impact & Strategic Gains

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), expected to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually and open new opportunities across key sectors. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), shares insights on what this deal means for capital markets, investor sentiment, and long-term strategic gains. He also weighs in on how improved trade ties could impact foreign investment flows and India’s role in global financial markets. Watch the full conversation on the India–UK FTA’s implications for the economy and exchanges.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended