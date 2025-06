India’s economy remains resilient despite global headwinds, says Upasana Chachra, India Chief Economist at Morgan Stanley. In a recent conversation, she highlights that strong domestic demand—fueled by consumption and capital expenditure—is keeping India well-positioned. With Q4 GDP beating expectations at 7.4% and GST collections showing robust growth, Chachra underscores that while global factors may cause some moderation ahead, India’s fundamentals remain solid.