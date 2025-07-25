Business Today
India’s Bilateral Trade Game Plan | Sunil Bharti Mittal Exclusive

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025, 4:20 PM IST

In this exclusive Business Today conversation, Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi speaks with Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Chair of the India-UK CEO Forum, about India’s pending trade deal with the United States and the wave of bilateral pacts reshaping India’s economic future. Mittal explains why this deal could be transformative, how India’s manufacturing sector actually benefits, and why concerns about compromising ‘Make in India’ or ‘Aatma Nirbharta’ are largely misplaced. From high-end imports to MSME exports, this deal could redefine India’s role in global supply chains. But is India giving away too much—or gaining more than most realize?

