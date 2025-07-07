India’s Growth, Trade Talks & Jobs: CII Chief Rajiv Memani On What Lies Ahead

India’s economic journey is at a critical juncture — and who better to decode the road ahead than Rajiv Memani, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chairman & CEO of EY India. In this exclusive Business Today interview with Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi, Memani offers a rare insider view on the real mood within India Inc. From the complexities of the India-US trade talks to ground-level bottlenecks in manufacturing, land acquisition, and energy costs, Memani highlights both the strides and the stumbling blocks. He explains why India must accelerate PLI reforms, improve the ease of doing business, and fix factor costs to remain globally competitive. The conversation also explores China’s rare earth export bans, supply chain vulnerabilities, and why the global trade order is shifting rapidly. Memani provides insights on private sector CapEx, the future of MSMEs, and the role of the RBI in navigating inflation and growth. If you're an entrepreneur, policymaker, investor, or just someone who cares about India's growth story, this is one discussion you can't afford to miss. Watch now for a no-spin, deep dive into the Indian economy — from trade policy to ground-level execution.