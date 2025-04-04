scorecardresearch
India’s Growth Vs Trump’s Tariffs: Rajani Sinha On GDP Impact, Export Pressure & Global Slowdown

In conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at Care Ratings, breaks down the likely impact of Trump's reciprocal tariffs on India’s economy. She estimates a direct hit of $9 billion—about 0.2 to 0.3% of GDP—but adds that rupee weakening and higher tariff burdens on competing nations like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh may soften the blow. Still, Sinha warns the real challenge could be the indirect impact on global growth and supply chains, as the world navigates rising trade tensions.

