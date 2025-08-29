Business Today
India’s Q1 GDP Surges 7.8% | Five-Quarter High Driven By Strong Demand & Investments

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 29, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025, 6:10 PM IST

India’s Q1FY26 GDP growth stunned analysts at 7.8%, the highest in five quarters, against 6.5% last year. In a panel discussion with Siddharth Zarabi on Business Today TV, experts broke down the surprise numbers. Radhika Rao highlighted robust GVA growth at 7.6%, beating expectations. Rumki Majumdar pointed to strong consumption, investment, and manufacturing, aided by record PMI readings. Madhavi Arora cautioned that temporary boosts like front-loaded government spending and low deflator effects inflated the headline, while weak corporate sales flagged underlying consumption stress. Overall, economists agreed this was a standout quarter, though sustainability will depend on future trends.

