JP Morgan’s Sajjid Z. Chinoy On Tariff Chaos: Can India Turn Disruption Into A Golden Opportunity?

In this special episode of Easynomics, Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, speaks with Sajjid Z. Chinoy, Managing Director and Chief India Economist at JP Morgan, to decode how escalating global tariff tensions and shifting trade dynamics could shape India’s economic future. The conversation explores whether India can turn global disruption—especially the ongoing U.S. tariff chaos—into an economic opportunity. Supported by key macro indicators including GDP growth trends, inflation data, and RBI’s forward-looking projections, the episode offers deep insights into India’s readiness to navigate turbulence and capitalize on evolving global realignments. Tune in to Easynomics for expert insight into how India may chart a bold new path amid rising global trade uncertainty.