Market Masters | Kenneth Andrade On Trump Tariff Impact, Market Outlook, Sectors, Mutual Funds & More

In this insightful conversation, Kenneth Andrade, Founder & CIO of Old Bridge Asset Management, delves deep into the current macro challenges posed by the global economic landscape. As the world grapples with the effects of tariffs and trade imbalances, Andrade shares his perspective on how Trump's tariffs are influencing not only the global market but also the Indian economy, which remains relatively better positioned in the face of such uncertainties.He discusses how the US's trade policies may lead to inflationary pressures domestically, while potentially deflationary effects could ripple across the rest of the world. Andrade highlights that Indian equities, although previously pricey, now present a more reasonable investment opportunity amidst global volatility. He also touches on the cash-rich corporates in India and their potential strategic responses, including efficiency improvements over large capital expenditure cycles.Additionally, Andrade offers a positive spin on the outcome of these challenges, suggesting that companies in the US, particularly those in inventory-led industries, might experience a release of cash, presenting a small window of opportunity. As the world recalibrates its supply chains, India emerges as a crucial market that no developed country can afford to neglect.Catch this detailed analysis and more in our Market Masters segment with Kenneth Andrade, Founder & CIO, Old Bridge Mutual Fund in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today.