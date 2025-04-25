Nine Indian Banks Among Forty Global Digital Champions: Deloitte Report

In a remarkable global recognition, nine Indian banks have been named Digital Champions in Deloitte’s 6th Global Digital Banking Maturity (DBM) survey. The 2025 edition surveyed 349 banks across the world, evaluating them across digital channels—public websites, internet banking, mobile apps—and six key customer journey stages. Indian banks stood out, not only securing a spot among 40 global Digital Champions but also outperforming global peers in areas like day-to-day banking, customer onboarding, information gathering, and overall user experience. India’s DBM Index jumped from 43% in 2022 to 59% in 2025, reflecting a 16-percentage point leap—one of the sharpest improvements globally. Deloitte attributes this success to India’s rapid AI integration, focus on customised digital advisory, and evolution beyond traditional banking services. With UX insights now included in the benchmarking, Indian banks have demonstrated superior adaptability and innovation. In this exclusive discussion, we dive deep into the report’s insights and what they mean for the future of Indian banking. In a conversation with Vijay Mani, Partner, Banking and Capital Markets Leader, Deloitte India, Siddharth Zarabi, Editor of Business Today, explores how Indian banks are shaping the global digital banking narrative.