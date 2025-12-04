Rupee Breaches 90: Opportunity Or Crisis? FICCI President Explains

The Indian Rupee has breached the 90 mark, triggering intense debate across markets and industries. Is this a warning sign or a strategic advantage for India’s economy? In this discussion, experts highlight that a falling rupee cuts both ways — exporters gain competitiveness while import costs rise. However, the movement is largely driven by market forces, and once the US agreement is finalized, a reversal or stabilization may follow. Despite currency pressure, India continues to shine with quarterly GDP growth crossing 8%, a milestone achieved by very few global economies today. Whether you’re an importer, exporter, investor, or market watcher, this breakdown reveals why the narrative isn’t just about decline — it’s about opportunity.