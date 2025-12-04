Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India Visit Special | The CEO View

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit is set to strengthen longstanding strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow. Leading a high-level government and business delegation, the agenda focuses on enhancing cooperation in defence, energy and trade, while also advancing a key logistics pact known as ‘RELOS’ aimed at improving military mobility between the two nations. Discussions are expected to include a mobility agreement addressing skilled workforce access and smoother trade movement, alongside several significant defence-sector announcements. To unpack the implications of this crucial diplomatic engagement, Manish Kumar, Vice Chairman of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, joins Business Today’s Group Editor, Siddharth Zarabi, for an in-depth conversation.