Samir Arora On Market Strategy Amid Indo-Pak Tensions After Operation Sindoor

Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, India responded with “Operation Sindoor,” targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. As geopolitical tensions rise, markets have witnessed sharp volatility, with investors losing over ₹5 lakh crore in a single session. In this exclusive interview with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi, Samir Arora of Helios Capital reflects on past market reactions to such crises. He explains why markets often recover quickly unless tensions escalate further. Arora urges investors to stay calm, avoid emotional decisions, and focus on fundamentals. He also highlights key sectors to watch amid the uncertainty.