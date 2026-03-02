SEBI Chief: Mutual Fund Rules Revamped, SME Listing Framework Tightened For Transparency

In an exclusive conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), explained the rationale behind the recent mutual fund overhaul. He said the objective was to declutter schemes, remove overlaps and ensure products remain “true to label,” improving clarity and comparability for investors. SEBI also introduced lifecycle funds to replace restrictive solution-oriented categories. On MSMEs, Pandey highlighted tighter SME listing norms, stronger due diligence and action against errant merchant bankers, stressing responsible participation to enable genuine small businesses to raise capital and unlock value through markets.