SEBI Chief Warns: AI Trading Needs Guardrails

In an exclusive conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), addressed risks from AI-driven trading and outlined his long-term market vision. He said AI is inevitable but must enter markets with safeguards, disclosures and human accountability, with intermediaries responsible for its use. On India’s outlook, Pandey stressed that capital markets reflect real economic strength—citing robust growth, fiscal consolidation and strong IPO rankings. He emphasized disciplined investing, sound corporate governance and diverse funding instruments to make India a resilient, preferred global listing destination.