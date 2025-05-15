Tata Power Delivers Strong Q4FY25 Results | Net Profit At ₹1,306 Cr, Revenue Up Nearly 8%

Tata Power reported a robust performance for Q4FY25 with a 25% YoY rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,306 crore, compared to ₹1,046 crore last year. Revenue grew 7.9% to ₹17,096 crore, while EBITDA surged 39.2% YoY to ₹3,245.4 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Margins expanded to 19% from 14.7% in Q4FY24. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on July 4, 2025. The record date is set for June 20. This marks Tata Power’s 22nd consecutive quarter of PAT growth, underscoring consistent financial strength.Watch Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, on Q4 results and future growth plans.