Tata Power Q1FY26 Earnings | PAT Up 6%, Delivers 23rd Straight Quarter Of Profit Growth

Tata Power delivered a robust performance in Q1FY26, reporting a 6% YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,262 crore—marking its 23rd consecutive quarter of PAT growth. Revenue stood at ₹17,464 crore, up 4% YoY, while EBITDA rose 17% to ₹3,930 crore. The Renewables segment posted a 95% jump in PAT to ₹531 crore. Rooftop solar revenues more than doubled to ₹823 crore with over 45,500 installations. TP Solar contributed ₹100 crore PAT, with 949 MW of modules and 904 MW of solar cells manufactured. T&D and Odisha Discoms posted strong growth, while cross-border power trade began via Bhutan’s Suchhu Hydro project. Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, speaks with Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power on the company’s Q1 results and future growth plans.