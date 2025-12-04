What Putin’s India Visit Means For Business & Trade | Anant Goenka On India–Russia Opportunities

In an exclusive conversation, Anant Goenka, President of FICCI, highlights the significance of President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India at a critical global geopolitical moment. Goenka underscores that India-Russia relations are time-tested, built on deep defense partnerships and decades of mutual support. While political ties are strong, he believes business potential remains vastly underutilized, with huge opportunities in pharma, IT, heavy engineering, and manufacturing. Goenka reveals that more than 100 Russian CEOs will accompany the delegation, meeting Indian industry leaders to explore new trade possibilities from both sides. He also indicates potential progress in labour and manpower exports to Russia, given Russia’s smaller workforce and large economy- an untapped opportunity that could reshape bilateral economic engagement.