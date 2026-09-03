Why Did India’s GDP Fall From ₹86L Cr To ₹80L Cr? | MoSPI Secy Dr. Saurabh Garg Explains

India’s GDP numbers are at the centre of a heated debate, with questions raised over why Q1 FY26 GDP was revised from ₹86 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore. Critics argue that the ₹6 lakh crore reduction makes the latest GDP growth rate look stronger. In this exclusive conversation, Dr. Saurabh Garg explains why the numbers changed and why GDP comparisons must be made on a like-for-like basis. He breaks down the impact of the new 2022-23 base year, improved data sources and revised methodology. Dr. Garg compares Q1 GDP across the new series at ₹74 lakh crore, ₹80 lakh crore and ₹88 lakh crore for FY25, FY26 and FY27 respectively. He also explains why comparing old-series and new-series numbers can create a misleading picture of growth.