Will GST-Driven Demand Sustain? | Private Capex & Growth Outlook Explained

In this insightful discussion, we explore whether the recent GST-driven surge in demand is sustainable and what it means for India’s growth trajectory. With ₹2.4 lakh crore returned to consumers, sectors like automobiles are witnessing record sales and strong momentum. While growth levels may normalize after the festival surge, the overall trend is expected to remain significantly higher than previous years. The conversation also delves into the private capex debate - why corporate India has been slow to invest in new capacity and whether that cycle is about to turn. As capacity utilization rises and demand stabilizes, a new wave of private investment may finally be on the horizon, complementing the government’s capex push and strengthening India’s global competitiveness.