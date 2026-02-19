Business Today
AI For All | Magnus Ewerbring On Telecom, Infrastructure, And Sovereign AI | India Today AI Summit

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 1:24 PM IST

Magnus Ewerbring, Chief Technology Officer, APAC, Ericsson, discusses the role of telecom networks, connectivity, and infrastructure in enabling inclusive and sovereign AI systems. He highlights how next-generation networks can support AI at scale across industries and public services. The session explores collaboration between governments, telecom providers, and technology firms to ensure AI benefits reach all sections of society while maintaining resilience and security. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, the conversation connects infrastructure strategy with national AI ambitions.

