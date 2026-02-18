AI, Scale And Accountability | Governing AI In The Enterprise Age | India Today AI Summit 2026

Ivana Bartoletti, Global Chief Privacy and AI Governance Officer, Wipro, addresses one of the most critical challenges of modern AI: accountability at scale. She discusses how enterprises can deploy AI responsibly while meeting regulatory, ethical, and societal expectations. The session examines governance frameworks, risk management, transparency, and the role of leadership in ensuring AI systems remain trustworthy as they scale across global operations. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, the conversation bridges enterprise realities with evolving global AI regulations and public expectations.