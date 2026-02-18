Can India’s Digital Governance Sustain Reform Momentum In The AI Era? | India Today AI Summit 2026

This high-powered panel examines whether India’s globally admired digital governance framework can sustain reform momentum as artificial intelligence becomes central to policymaking and service delivery. Umesh Sachdev, Chief Executive Officer, Uniphore, CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, AIonOS, and Saurabh Sahu, Managing Director and Lead – Accenture (India), who bring industry perspectives on scaling AI responsibly across enterprises and public systems. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, the discussion explores governance, institutional capacity, private–public collaboration, and how India can preserve agility while embedding accountability and trust into AI-led reforms.