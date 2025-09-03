Business Today
Exclusive: Heritage Foods' Brahmani Nara On Dairy Sector Resilience Amid US Tariffs And GST Changes

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

 

In an exclusive conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, Brahmani Nara, ED, Heritage Foods discusses the company’s growth, innovation, and focus on the dairy sector. She says the industry remains largely unaffected by the 50% US tariff, emphasizing the government’s support for Indian dairy farmers. Nara highlights the proposed GST changes as a welcome move, making nutritious products like ghee more affordable and boosting volumes. She also talks about Heritage Foods’ premiumization strategy, value-added products, digital initiatives, and expansion plans, underscoring the company’s commitment to farmers, sustainability, and strengthening its presence across India.

