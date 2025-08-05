Goa’s Approach Today Is Focused On Sustainable Mining: CM Pramod Sawant

As India charts its journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision, states are expected to be the primary engines of that growth. Goa, India’s smallest state by area but among the richest by per capita income, is gearing up with its own developmental blueprint. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant discusses how Goa is aligning itself with the national transformation agenda through sustainable mining, a diversified tourism model, digital expansion, and futuristic education reforms.