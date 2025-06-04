Business Today
News
bt tv
interview with siddharth zarabi
June 6 RBI Policy Preview: Morgan Stanley's Upasana Chachra Expects 25 Bps Cut, More Easing

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jun 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025, 7:27 PM IST

 

Upasana Chachra, India Chief Economist at Morgan Stanley, expects the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to continue on an easing path amid easing inflation and cautious growth outlook. She foresees a 25 bps rate cut in the June 6 policy review, maintaining the accommodative stance. Liquidity support is likely to remain calibrated, with potential softening of regulatory norms to aid credit demand. With inflation expected to stay below 4% and growth projected at 6.5%, she anticipates further easing—100 bps in total—by August, as the RBI balances domestic resilience against external headwinds.

TAGS:
