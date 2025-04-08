Market Masters | Trump Tariff Shock | Ajay Bagga On What's Next For Investors | Market Outlook, Sectors

As global equity markets reel from the body blow dealt by US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose “reciprocal” tariffs on multiple countries, domestic investors are also feeling the heat. The ripple effects of these escalating global tensions are visible on Dalal Street, with heightened volatility and sectoral churn. Where the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex cracked nearly 6% on a month-to-date basis till April 7, sectoral indices including BSE Metal and Information Technology indices tanked more than 10% during the same period. BSE Capital Goods, Realty and Auto also slipped 9%, 8.9% and 7%, respectively. In such uncertain times, rebalancing your equity portfolio becomes crucial—not just to safeguard gains, but also to realign with emerging opportunities in the domestic market.

In this special episode of Market Masters, Sr. Market Veteran Ajay Bagga exclusively joins Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, to decode the Trump tariff turbulence and its implications for global markets and Indian portfolios. Bagga outlines the sectors most vulnerable to the evolving trade war and highlights opportunities for smart rebalancing. From IT to Pharma, Auto to Capital Goods—learn where the risks lie and where resilience could emerge. A must-watch for investors looking to weather volatility and reposition for what’s next.