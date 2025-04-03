scorecardresearch
Interview with Siddharth Zarabi
Market Masters | Trump Tariffs & Indian Markets Outlook | Arvind Sanger On Impact Across Sectors



US President Donald Trump has announced reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, with India facing a 27% import duty. This move, part of Trump's 'Liberation Day' trade policy, aims to reduce US reliance on foreign goods and counter what he calls "unfair trade practices." With India impacted by these tariffs, the big question is: How will this affect Indian markets, key sectors, and investors? Will these tariffs disrupt trade flows, or will they open up new opportunities? How should Indian businesses and policymakers respond? To analyze the market implications, Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, speaks to Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital, in this special edition of Market Masters. Which sectors will feel the heat? What does this mean for Indian exports and foreign investment? Will markets remain resilient, or should investors prepare for volatility?

