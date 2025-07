In this segment of Market Masters, Raamdeo Agrawal shares his views on retail participation in F&O trading amid the SEBI action against Jane Street. Agrawal offers a reality check for retail investors. He explains that successful trading in derivatives requires deep expertise, data-driven strategies, and consistent performance—not luck or hype. For most, long-term investing remains the better path. But if you’ve built a profitable F&O track record over time, he says, there’s no reason to stop.