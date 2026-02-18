ROI In AI | Measuring Real Business Value From Artificial Intelligence | India Today AI Summit 2026

This session focuses on the commercial realities of artificial intelligence adoption. M R Rangaswami, Founder, Indiaspora, Jonathan Siddharth, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Turing, and Aneesh Chopra, Chief Strategy Officer - Arcadia discuss how organizations can move beyond hype to measurable business outcomes. The speakers explore investment strategies, talent models, execution challenges, and performance metrics that define successful AI deployments. The conversation highlights how start-ups and enterprises can align AI initiatives with revenue, productivity, and long-term value creation. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, the session provides practical insights into maximizing return on AI investments.