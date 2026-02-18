Sadhguru Sri Madhusudan Sai: 'Rama Is Not A Deity. He Is An Ideal' For Humanity

Spiritual leader Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai discusses the intersection of spirituality, business ethics, and social welfare in an interview at the National Stock Exchange. Reflecting on the teachings of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, he outlines his mission of 'Jan Seva' and the 'One World, One Family' initiative, which provides free healthcare and education. He addresses the role of temples as centers for mental wellness and faith, describing Lord Rama as a moral ideal for a compassionate society. Regarding corporate governance, he emphasizes that Dharma must be the foundation for earning Artha, or wealth, and warns against profiteering in healthcare. He proposes a '3S formula' involving Government (Sarkari), Society (Samaj), and Institutions (Samatha) to ensure healthcare accessibility. Highlighting the principles of Sanatana Dharma, he urges business leaders and the younger generation to prioritize ethical impact and selfless service over unsustainable growth. The conversation explores how spiritual anchoring and ancient ideals provide a necessary compass for modern social and economic infrastructure.