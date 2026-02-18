Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
interview with siddharth zarabi
Sadhguru Sri Madhusudan Sai: 'Rama Is Not A Deity. He Is An Ideal' For Humanity

Sadhguru Sri Madhusudan Sai: 'Rama Is Not A Deity. He Is An Ideal' For Humanity

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 1:06 PM IST

Spiritual leader Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai discusses the intersection of spirituality, business ethics, and social welfare in an interview at the National Stock Exchange. Reflecting on the teachings of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, he outlines his mission of 'Jan Seva' and the 'One World, One Family' initiative, which provides free healthcare and education. He addresses the role of temples as centers for mental wellness and faith, describing Lord Rama as a moral ideal for a compassionate society. Regarding corporate governance, he emphasizes that Dharma must be the foundation for earning Artha, or wealth, and warns against profiteering in healthcare. He proposes a '3S formula' involving Government (Sarkari), Society (Samaj), and Institutions (Samatha) to ensure healthcare accessibility. Highlighting the principles of Sanatana Dharma, he urges business leaders and the younger generation to prioritize ethical impact and selfless service over unsustainable growth. The conversation explores how spiritual anchoring and ancient ideals provide a necessary compass for modern social and economic infrastructure.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended