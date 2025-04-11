TCS Q4 Earnings | Crosses $30 Billion Revenue Milestone | Strong Order Book, Dividend ₹30/Share

Tata Group giant Tata Consultancy Services, announced its Q4 and FY25 results on April 10, crossing the landmark $30 billion annual revenue mark. The company reported strong earnings amid a challenging environment, with CFO Samir Seksaria crediting disciplined execution and continued investments in talent, innovation, and infrastructure for driving profitability and long-term value creation. For Q4, consolidated net profit stood at ₹12,224 crore, while revenue rose to ₹64,479 crore. EBIT margin was at 24.2%. Key verticals like BFSI and Manufacturing showed positive momentum, with BFSI revenue increasing to ₹242.57 billion. Regionally, India led with a 33% YoY growth in constant currency, while regional markets overall grew 22.5% YoY. TCS reported a strong Total Contract Value (TCV) of $12.2 billion for Q4 and $39.4 billion for FY25.Annual consolidated revenue reached ₹2.55 lakh crore, with net profit at ₹48,553 crore. Growth was led by Energy, Resources & Utilities, and service lines like AI. Cloud, IoT/Digital Engineering, and Enterprise Solutions. The company declared a ₹30/share final dividend. Employee strength rose slightly to 607,979 as of March 31.Watch the conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor Business Today, as Samir Seksaria, CFO of TCS, talks about the company’s Q4 and FY25 results, shedding light on key growth drivers and future strategic plans.