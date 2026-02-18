Business Today
The Big AI Shift | How Governments Are Driving AI-Led Economic Change | India Today AI Summit 2026

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 10:11 PM IST

This session focuses on how governments worldwide are recalibrating economic policy in response to artificial intelligence. Victor Anthony Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario, Canada, shares insights into how AI is influencing trade, workforce transformation, industrial policy, and international competitiveness. Fedeli discusses how governments can attract AI investment, support innovation ecosystems, and prepare workforces for large-scale technological change, while ensuring inclusive economic growth. The session also highlights lessons from international collaboration and policy alignment in an AI-driven global economy. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, the discussion connects global policy perspectives with India’s own AI ambitions, examining how public policy can enable innovation while mitigating disruption.

