UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan Backs India’s AI Rise, Calls Innovation Key To Trade Deal

In an exclusive conversation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Kanishka Narayan, the United Kingdom’s AI Minister, spoke with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, on the deepening technology partnership between India and the UK. Narayan praised India’s rapid advances in artificial intelligence and its globally recognised IT talent base, describing innovation as central to strengthening the proposed UK-India trade agreement. He emphasised the importance of AI safety, democratisation of technology, and resilient bilateral ties in an increasingly uncertain global environment. The discussion also explored the potential for a collaborative India-UK AI stack and the role of large-scale digital infrastructure in shaping the next phase of global AI leadership.