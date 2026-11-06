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Market Guru | Abhay Agarwal On Samvat 2083: Investment Strategy & Market Outlook

Market Guru | Abhay Agarwal On Samvat 2083: Investment Strategy & Market Outlook

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 6, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026, 5:07 PM IST

 

As the Nifty reclaims its footing with a 1,700-point rally, Business Today analyzes the shifting liquidity dynamics driving Dalal Street into the new Samvat year. This exclusive livestream features Abhay Agarwal, Founder and Fund Manager at Piper Serica PMS, whose fund has delivered a robust 18.5% CAGR over its 12-year history. Agarwal dissects the ongoing mean reversion trade, noting a stark rotation of foreign capital out of aggressively valued AI and semiconductor equities globally, and into underperforming, reasonably priced Indian large-caps. Viewers will gain strategic insight into Piper Serica’s recent portfolio rebalancing, which increases cash and pivots heavily into non-discretionary staple consumption, betting on a large-cap valuation recovery cycle while scaling back mid-and-small-cap exposure amidst macroeconomic volatility.

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