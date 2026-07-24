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Market Guru | Anshul Saigal Shares Top Investment Ideas & Sector Bets

Market Guru | Anshul Saigal Shares Top Investment Ideas & Sector Bets

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 3:31 PM IST

Welcome to Business Today TV! As Middle East tensions escalate, Brent crude breaches $100/barrel, and US bond yields cross 5%, Dalal Street faces renewed pressure. In this exclusive interaction, Shailendra Bhatnagar sits down with Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, to decode a winning strategy for navigating global market volatility. Discover why smart money is shifting toward resilient macro and micro trends—including AI data center infrastructure, energy security, cotton textiles, and the microfinance sector turnaround. Plus, get expert perspectives on the real impact of US generic pharma tariffs, small-cap portfolio outperformance, and why current market dips present prime value-buying opportunities for long-term wealth creation. Tune in for actionable stock market insights!

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